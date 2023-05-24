Ward councilor aspirant loses his candidature in Gazipur city polls

The election commission (EC) cancelled the candidature of ward No 40 councilor aspirant, Md Azizur Rahman, in the Gazipur City corporation elections for issuing a threat saying nobody except Awami-League (AL) supporters will be allowed at the polling stations.

As the veracity of his threat was proved in an investigation, the EC cancelled his candidature on Wednesday evening, a day before the election is held.

The commission secretary Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the matter to the newsmen at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.