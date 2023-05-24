Ward councilor aspirant loses his candidature in Gazipur city polls

The election commission (EC) cancelled the candidature of ward No 40 councilor aspirant, Md Azizur Rahman, in the Gazipur City corporation elections for issuing a threat saying nobody except Awami-League (AL) supporters will be allowed at the polling stations.
As the veracity of his threat was proved in an investigation, the EC cancelled his candidature on Wednesday evening, a day before the election is held.
The commission secretary Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the matter to the newsmen at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.
The secretary said Azizur Rahman organised a rally and brought out a procession illegally at 7:00 pm on Monday at Koler Bazar area of Pubail. In the rally, he delivered a threat which read: 'Nobody except Boat [ruling party AL symbol] supporters will be allowed at the polling stations'.
A video clip containing the remark went viral to the social media and reported in different media outlets. The EC asked the returning officer to submit a report over the issue. In the investigation, the candidate admitted to his fault.
Later the EC called him to Dhaka to explain his remark. Azizur Rahman met the EC and sought apology for his remark.
But the commission decided to revoke his candidature after scrutinising the video clip and his petition, the EC secretary added.