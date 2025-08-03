NCP rally stage prepared, security tightened
The stage for a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has been prepared at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, since the party is scheduled to hold its rally at 4:00 pm today, Sunday.
Security around the venue has been beefed up.
NCP has announced that the party will unveil its “Manifesto for a New Bangladesh” at the rally.
Red carpets have been laid out in front of the Shaheed Minar for party leaders and activists.
Large digital screens have also been installed at various points on the Shaheed Minar premises, where footage of key events from the July Uprising is being shown.
The NCP expects a large turnout similar to 3 August last year, when thousands of ordinary people gathered at the Shaheed Minar, Rafiqul Islam Konok, a party member present at the venue said.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have stepped up security around the rally ground. Around 2:00 pm, members of the police bomb disposal unit and a dog squad were seen patrolling the area.
NCP organiser from the Bangshal thana unit in Dhaka, Shakil said over 300 party activists have been working to ensure the event’s security.
He further said that the administration is providing sufficient support.
Responding to questions about security, Rafiqul Islam Konok said that the NCP had previously come under attack in areas such as Gopalganj.
Security measures have been reinforced as a rally of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal is being held nearby, he stated.
NCP convener Nahid Islam and senior central leaders of the party are expected to address the rally.