People won’t wait indefinitely for elections: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Friday urged the interim government to prioritise completing electoral reforms fast, as people will not wait indefinitely for the next national election.

“The interim government was tasked with the main issue of ensuring a credible election and restoring people’s voting rights. But it is focusing on other issues, straying from the primary problem,” he said.

Gayeshwar made the remarks at an introductory meeting of the Munshiganj district unit Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.