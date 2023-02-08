Fakhrul, Abbas get permanent bail

The two opposition leaders were arrested in a case over a clash between police and the BNP men on 7 December at the capital’s Naya Paltan area centring the party’s Dhaka divisional rally was to be held on 10 December last year.
Bail pleas of Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas were rejected thrice at the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Dhaka. Later, they sought bail from the High Court.
The High Court granted six months interim bail to the two leaders. Following this the state appealed for stay of the order but the Appellate Division upheld the bail order. Now they have been granted the permanent bail.