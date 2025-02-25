BNP’s Abdullah Al Noman dies
Vice-chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a former minister Abdullah Al Noman passed away early Tuesday, BNP media cell said.
BNP chairperson’s media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo that Abdullah Al Noman suddenly fell ill at his Dhanmondi residence in the capital early in the day. He was taken to Square Hospital, where he breathed his last around 6:00 am.
Decisions on his namaj-e-janaza and burial will be made by the party.
Abdullah Al Noman was scheduled to attend as the chief speaker at a party rally in Chattogram. The programme has been postponed.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed their condolences for the death.