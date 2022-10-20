AL mulls over strategies to thwart BNP big rally

The government sources said that speculation intensified after the government sent information secretary Mokbul Hossain on forced retirement on Sunday and three superintendents of police on Monday.
But they don’t think there is any link between these decisions and the agitation of the BNP rather these were part of the ruling party’s election preparedness. The process to place trusted persons in key positions and remove the ones with questionable loyalties would continue.
Two members of the cabinet on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the grassroots leaders and even the members of parliament are asking about what is going to happen. Some are just curious while others are really worried. The ministers said the government has an eye on the political dynamics but they are mainly concerned about the ongoing economic crisis.
The next divisional rally of the BNP will take place on Saturday and the series of rallies would end in Dhaka on 10 December. The HSC (Higher Secondary) exams would start on 6 November. Although there is no exam on 10 December, exams are scheduled before and after the date. So there is also a discussion about whether BNP would be allowed to hold the rally. Even if they are allowed, the authorities would try wholeheartedly to rein in the number of participants in the rally.
Sources from AL and the government said there is a plan to resort to various strategies such as stopping vehicles, pressurising the opposition activists accused in old cases through the law enforcers and gathering AL men in some places to dampen the BNP’s other divisional rallies.
Several AL leaders said the vehicular movement would be controlled so that BNP men from districts outside Dhaka cannot join the rally. An AL leader of Dhaka north unit on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that BNP has manpower in five upazilas of Dhaka and Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Manikganj.
A lot of people from adjacent districts joined the BNP’s recent programmes in Dhaka. Dhaka city AL and police are reviewing the ways to control vehicles and the influx of BNP men from these upazilas and districts to control the attendance at the rally.
AL’s joint secretary general Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that no one has the strength to oust the current government through movement. And AL is not concerned about it. But AL is worried that BNP might resort to violence in the name of waging movement, Hanif said adding that AL and the government would remain wary of thwarting any such attempt of the BNP.
AL usually calls programmes throughout the month of victory, December. A portion of the metro rail is supposed to be inaugurated on 16 December. AL’s central council is also scheduled to be held in December. Manpower of the party’s associate bodies would be kept active centring their council meetings and in various other ways.
An AL top brass on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that it is true that a huge presence in BNP rallies has spawned discussion at the grassroots. The opposition party’s presence in media has also increased resulting in enthusiasm among the party fold. BNP rallies have stirred even many non-partisan people. Some AL leaders-activists have also become moved by the overall development.
Another central leader thinks there are many groups in the country and abroad, who want to see massive gatherings in BNP rallies, but AL wants to show that they can control the onrush of people in the opposition rallies. They are planning to enhance pressure on the BNP to this end.
AL praesidium member Matia Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that BNP rallies testify that a democratic environment prevails in the country. AL does not worry about what will happen at the BNP rally on 10 December.
AL would give its reaction seeing the activities and intent of BNP, she added.