AL mulls over strategies to thwart BNP big rally

In the wake of huge presence at the BNP's recent rallies, the ruling Awami League has drawn up plans to thwart the remaining divisional rallies of the main opposition party.

Massive presence at the BNP’s divisional rallies and the party men's obstinacy to join the programmes has left Awami League a bit worried.

Speculation is also rife in the political arena over what is going to happen at the BNP’s mass rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

Awami League doesn’t want this speculation to sustain and the situation to spiral out of control so much so that it seems the government has become feeble.

The government and Awami League especially focus on the BNP’s rally in Dhaka on 10 December. The ruling party and the government are mulling strategies to thwart massive attendance at the rally.

AL sources said the BNP is spreading a message that they would pressurize the government by holding a mammoth rally in Dhaka on 10 December. Awami League activists may get the wrong message if the BNP is allowed to hold their rally without any obstruction and their morale might get damaged. They might think the ruling party is forced to allow BNP leeway.

The source also said the BNP is holding one after another rally which sees huge gatherings. The ruling party is trying to figure out the reasons behind the BNP’s recurrent programmes, frequent dialogues with like-minded parties and meetings with foreign diplomats.