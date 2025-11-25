11 BNP leaders resign on allegation of party candidate rehabilitating AL in Tangail-8

BNP’s nominated candidate for the Tangail-8 (Sakhipur–Basail) constituency, Ahmed Azam Khan, has been accused of rehabilitating the Awami League, prompting 11 party leaders to resign. Five of them posted their resignation letters on Facebook late last night, Monday, while six more posted theirs by 2:00 pm today, Tuesday.

In addition, more than two hundred union- and ward-level leaders in Sakhipur upazila have also decided to resign on the same allegation, according to recently relieved upazila BNP president and freedom fighter Shahjahan Saju.

The five leaders who resigned together last night are upazila BNP general secretary and freedom fighter Abdul Based, upazila BNP vice-president Abdul Mannan, BNP member Ashraful Alam, Gajaria union BNP president Abdur Rouf, and Bahuria union BNP general secretary Latif Mia.

Meanwhile, those who resigned by 2:00 pm today are recently relieved upazila BNP president and freedom fighter Shahjahan Saju, Gajaria union BNP member secretary Md Mojibur Fakir, Gajaria union Jubo Dal convener Md Robiul Awal, member secretary Md Biplob, the same union’s ward 9 Jubo Dal general secretary Shamim Ahmed, and Dariyapur union Jubo Dal senior joint general secretary Sajidur Rahman.