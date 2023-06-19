GM Quader seeks permanent arrangement for fair polls

Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader has said it is unreasonable to expect anyone to willingly lose an election under their own rule.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Jatiya Party chairman's office in Banani on Monday, Quader emphasised on the need to separate the electoral process from the control of the government to ensure fair elections.

According to the JP chairman, the existing power structure places 100 per cent of the power in the hands of the prime minister, making it difficult to expect unbiased election outcomes.

He said changing the cabinet and parliament alone would not address this issue.