66 BNP leaders take part in polls defying party decision

A total of 39 leaders-activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been contesting for councilor post in Sylhet city corporation election defying the party’s decision to boycott the polls. BNP insiders said the party is likely to take disciplinary action against these leaders soon as they continue to run in the election.

BNP decided to boycott the polls for mayor and councilor posts in five city corporations as part of its anti-government movement. The party repeatedly issued directives to its leaders-activists yet failed to deter some of them. Other than Sylhet, BNP has served show-cause notices to 19 in Barishal and 8 in Khulna for taking part in the polls.

After much prevarication, Sylhet’s current mayor and BNP leader Ariful Haque Chowdhury finally announced his boycott of the polls in line with the party’s decision. BNP issued letters to 32 leaders reminding them of the party’s decision to boycott the polls. Of the BNP leaders who were served letters, 14 left the electoral race. Yet, 39 other leaders are contesting in the polls.