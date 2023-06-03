66 BNP leaders take part in polls defying party decision

A total of 39 leaders-activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been contesting for councilor post in Sylhet city corporation election defying the party’s decision to boycott the polls. BNP insiders said the party is likely to take disciplinary action against these leaders soon as they continue to run in the election.
BNP decided to boycott the polls for mayor and councilor posts in five city corporations as part of its anti-government movement. The party repeatedly issued directives to its leaders-activists yet failed to deter some of them. Other than Sylhet, BNP has served show-cause notices to 19 in Barishal and 8 in Khulna for taking part in the polls.
After much prevarication, Sylhet’s current mayor and BNP leader Ariful Haque Chowdhury finally announced his boycott of the polls in line with the party’s decision. BNP issued letters to 32 leaders reminding them of the party’s decision to boycott the polls. Of the BNP leaders who were served letters, 14 left the electoral race. Yet, 39 other leaders are contesting in the polls.
Sylhet city BNP’s president Nasim Hossain told Prothom Alo that the party has repeatedly asked its leaders and activists not to take part in the polls. They were issued letters and communicated the decision verbally. The names of those who decide to contest yet would be sent to the party’s central high ups. The central committee would take action against them.
The election to the fifth Sylhet city corporation is scheduled for 21 June. The number of voters in 42 wards is 486,605.
Sources from the office of the returning officer said the list of candidates has been finalised. Seven contenders will be vying for mayor post. Other than three independent candidates, one each from Awami League, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolon Bangladesh and Zaker Pary will take part in the race for mayor post. A total of 273 will vie for the councillor post while 87 in reserved seats for women.
BNP leaders who became candidates in Sylhet
Of the 39 local leaders of different strata of BNP, one is contesting in mayor post, 34 in councilor post and 3 in reserved women’s seat. Md Salah Uddin, a member of BNP’s ward no 27 unit, will contest in the mayoral post.
Five incumbent councilors, who are BNP’s former or current leaders, are taking part in the polls. They are city BNP’s former organizing secretary Syed Taufiqul Hadi in ward no. 1, former joint secretary Farhad Chowdhury in ward no 6, ward BNP’s member Md Nazrul Islam in ward no. 14 and ward BNP’s member ABM Zillur Rahman in ward no. 18. Sylhet city Mahila Dal’s president Rokshana Begum (Shahnaz), who is current councilor of reserved seat no 9, will contest in ward no. 25.
Other than these, BNP leaders of different levels of district, city and Dakshin Surma upazila units are contesting at wards 1, 3, 5, 10, 11, 15, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 31, 32, 37, 42, 29 and 31.
These leaders have started unofficial election campaigns after being allotted symbols on Friday.
District BNP’s president Abdul Quaiyum Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the party has boycotted all elections held under the current government and election commission yet many leaders are taking part in the election violating party’s discipline.
BNP sources said a list of these leaders has been sent to the central committee and it would be soon sent to party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman. The leaders might be served show-cause notice first and then suspended from the party permanently.
Show-cause notice to 27 in Barishal and Khulna
BNP has served show-cause notice to 19 current and former leaders for taking part in the Barishal city corporation polls. Among them are Kamrul Ahsan, who is contesting for mayor post.
Zahidur Rahman, member of city BNP’s convening committee, told Prothom Alo the show-cause letters have been sent to the respective candidates. They were asked to reply in writing within 24 hours of receiving letters as to why they took part in the polls violating the party's decision.
Khulna city BNP’s convener Shafiqul Alam said he also received a copy of the show-cause notices sent to 8 leaders.
The central committee would take action against them after they replied to the notice, he added.
(Prothom Alo’s staff correspondents from Sylhet and Barishal and correspondent from Khulna have given input to this story)