CEC sees no problem in campaigning with symbol, avoids answering some questions

The codes say, any registered party or its nominated candidates or independent candidates or anybody on behalf of them cannot run any election campaign before three weeks from the election.

The code further specified that this code is applicable for pre-election time. The pre-election time is from the day when the schedule is announced to the date when the official gazette of the election result is published.

The schedule of the 12th national parliament election was announced on 15 November. The official campaign will commence on 18 December. But the accusations of various prospective candidates of the ruling party breaking the codes arose in many places.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said in response to the questions of the journalists that the main subject of the code of conduct is the candidate. Potential candidates are not candidates. Election campaigning opportunities will be given from the day the returning officer finalises the list of candidates and allot the symbols.

CEC said, “The election campaigns that are going on before, these are not election campaigns for us. Now, if a political party with a plough, with a boat symbol … if they campaign, there is no obstacle to it.”