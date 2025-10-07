CUCSU election: Non-residential students to decide the outcome

Shahriar Fazal, a student at the University of Chittagong, lives in Chawkbazar, Chattogram city. Every morning, he rushes to the Sholoshahar station to catch the shuttle train to campus and returns in the afternoon after classes.

But this time, Shahriar’s daily routine carries a different excitement because of the upcoming Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) election.

“I never thought I’d get the chance to vote in a CUCSU election,” said the first-year economics student. “At least I’ll witness one major event before finishing my studies.”

In this year’s CUCSU and hall union elections, non-residential students, those living outside the university dormitories, are emerging as the deciding factor. Those students plan to travel back to campus on election day, by shuttle train, bus, or hired auto-rickshaws, to cast their votes.