BNP to form safe, self-reliant Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman

Regretting the party’s unintended mistakes in running the country in the past, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday urged voters to cast their votes for the ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ on 12 February election to create a safe and self-reliant Bangladesh by implementing all its plans and programmes.

“In the past, with your support, the BNP had governed the country several times. While running the state during those periods, there might have been some unintentional mistakes and shortcomings on our part in certain areas. For that, I sincerely express my regret to the people of the country,” he said in a televised address on Bangladesh Television ahead of the 13th parliamentary elections.

Tarique said learning from past mistakes and building on the party’s achievements, he once again sought support in the national election on 12 February to build a safe Bangladesh for the present and future generations.

“For the country and its people, and for you and your family members, I have made various plans, and to implement each of these plans I ask for your support and your vote for the sheaf of paddy,” he said.