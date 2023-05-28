AL govt shaken, faces massive debacle in fair election: Ganatantra Mancha

The leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of some opposition parties, on Sunday said the new US visa policy for Bangladesh has shaken the current government at a time when it was trying to cling to power by holding another unacceptable elation.

Speaking before staging a road march programme in the capital’s Malibagh area, they also said the ruling Awami League will face a massive debacle if the next election is held in a fair and credible manner.

“The current regime has been in power by force since 2014. The visa policy of the US has smeared the face of the country’s people with lime only because of this government. This visa policy has shaken the hearts of government policymakers,” said Saiful Haque, the coordinator of the alliance and general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party.

He said the government wants to hold another ‘farcical’ election like 2014 and 2018. “The leaders of Awami League are now smiling with sadness and pain in their chests and saying that this visa policy is for the opponents. Awami League's candidate faced a debacle in Gazipur city election held without the participation of opposition parties.”