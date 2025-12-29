RUCSU GS Ammar calls for shutting down University Teachers’ Network

When contacted about the matter, RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar told Prothom Alo on WhatsApp, “I made a comment. If they (the Teachers’ Network) see my work as subversive activity, then I also view their statement with suspicion. They made a call to me, and I made a call to them. If they see it as freedom, then I am also expressing my freedom.”

Yesterday, the University Teachers’ Network issued a statement condemning what it described as extra-jurisdictional activities by elected student representatives at various universities.

The organisation called for such activities to be stopped immediately. The statement came in the context of activities led by RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar to force six deans at Rajshahi University to resign.

In its statement, the Teachers’ Network highlighted various instances of mob tendencies and harassing activities against students and teachers under the leadership of RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar.

The organisation said such behaviour by RUCSU leaders constitutes a direct attack on the autonomy of academic institutions.