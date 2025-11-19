BNP in trouble over electoral symbol in coalition contest

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has found itself in a degree of difficulty over the rule on electoral symbols in the case of contesting the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election as part of an alliance with the parties involved in the simultaneous movement.

This situation has arisen because of amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

As a result, even if an alliance is formed, each party must contest under its own symbol, something the BNP believes could jeopardise the chances of its smaller alliance partners.

Concern over this matter is said to be growing among the BNP’s allied registered smaller political parties as well.

In this situation, the BNP is considering pressuring the government to amend the relevant section of the RPO once again. The party also expects the smaller parties to play an active role on the ground in this regard.

According to party sources, several registered political parties have already appealed to the relevant government authorities seeking withdrawal of the amendment to Section 20(1) of the RPO relating to poll symbols.