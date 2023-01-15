Politics

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a press conferenceFile photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning, said BNP’s press wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The opposition leader was admitted to Evercare Hospital for regular health checkup at the advice of physicians, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul and the opposition party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas were released on bail from Dhaka central jail in Keraniganj on Monday.

They were shown arrested in a case filed over the clash between police and BNP leaders and activists at Naya Paltan, Dhaka, leaving one dead and at least 50 others injured on 7 December. The clash broke out before the BNP’s Dhaka division rally.

Police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their residences at the dead of night on 8 December and on the next day shown arrested in the case.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment