Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

Mirza Fakhrul and the opposition party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas were released on bail from Dhaka central jail in Keraniganj on Monday.

They were shown arrested in a case filed over the clash between police and BNP leaders and activists at Naya Paltan, Dhaka, leaving one dead and at least 50 others injured on 7 December. The clash broke out before the BNP’s Dhaka division rally.

Police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their residences at the dead of night on 8 December and on the next day shown arrested in the case.