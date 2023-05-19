Effort is on to kill me, my son: Zayeda Khatun

The press briefing was organised in the wake of an attack carried out in Zayeda Khatun’s election campaign at Gopalpur area under Tongi purbo thana on Thursday evening. The vehicle used for campaigning was allegedly vandalised and four supporters were injured during the attack.

Zayeda Khatun, who is competing in the election under 'table clock' symbol, was also present at the press briefing.

“My son and I went to the people’s doors to seek votes but we were obstructed and attacked. How would we get votes if we cannot campaign? There is an effort to kill me and my son as I’m competing in the election,” Zayeda said.

Jahangir also alleged that some officials of administration are threatening his activists.