11-party alliance announces 7-day programme demanding implementation of referendum verdict

The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a seven-day programme across the country, demanding implementation of the referendum verdict on state reforms in line with the July National Charter.

The programme includes public outreach, leaflet distribution, seminars and demonstrations.

The announcement was made on behalf of the 11-party electoral alliance by Maulana Mamunul Haque, Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, at a press conference held today, Tuesday, at the Al-Falah auditorium adjacent to Jamaat’s central office.

Announcing the programme, Mamunul Haque said leaflet distribution and public outreach would be carried out nationwide from 9 to 15 April, with the programme to be launched at Shahbagh in the capital.