11-party alliance announces 7-day programme demanding implementation of referendum verdict
The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a seven-day programme across the country, demanding implementation of the referendum verdict on state reforms in line with the July National Charter.
The programme includes public outreach, leaflet distribution, seminars and demonstrations.
The announcement was made on behalf of the 11-party electoral alliance by Maulana Mamunul Haque, Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, at a press conference held today, Tuesday, at the Al-Falah auditorium adjacent to Jamaat’s central office.
Announcing the programme, Mamunul Haque said leaflet distribution and public outreach would be carried out nationwide from 9 to 15 April, with the programme to be launched at Shahbagh in the capital.
In addition, demonstrations will be held in all metropolitan cities on 11 April and in all districts on 12 April. A national seminar will also be held on 13 April at the Diploma Engineers Institute in Kakrail of Dhaka, he added.
The press conference was conducted by Jamaat assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad. Others present included Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, Khelafat Majlish secretary general Ahmad Abdul Kader, National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, and senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adib.
AB Party general secretary Asaduzzaman Fuad, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) spokesperson Rashed Prodhan, and Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman (Iran) were also present among others.
Earlier, a session of the Constitutional Reform Council was convened at the Al-Falah auditorium from 10:00 am. At the meeting, top leaders of the 11-party alliance discussed implementation of the referendum verdict and the fuel crisis.