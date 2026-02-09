BTV address
Jamaat ameer outlines vision for honest, inclusive governance
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman in his election address to the nation called for national unity, moral renewal and ethical leadership to guide Bangladesh toward a just, democratic and prosperous future, saying the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election is a critical opportunity to restore public trust and reshape the country’s political direction.
In the address broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar, Shafiqur Rahman highlighted the pivotal role of youth, women, and expatriates in shaping a new Bangladesh, and outlined reforms in education, judiciary, economy, and governance to restore public trust and promote inclusive development.
The Jamaat chief said his remarks were not intended as a routine political speech but as a reflection on the nation’s future. “I want to speak from the heart about issues that concern not only this generation, but future generations of Bangladesh—Muslims and non-Muslims alike,” he said.
At the beginning of the speech, Jamaat ameer paid tribute to the martyrs of the July uprising and the Liberation War, offering prayers for those who were injured during the movement.
Describing July as a collective outcry against injustice, he said people from all walks of life came together in unity. “We do not want another July. We want a Bangladesh where citizens never have to take to the streets to demand their rights,” he said.
Highlighting the role of young people, Shafiqur Rahman said the youth possess the courage, talent and technological skills needed to build a new Bangladesh.
“They are hardworking, fearless, committed to truth and ready to move the country forward,” he said, urging society to create opportunities that allow them to contribute meaningfully.
The Jamaat ameer stressed that national unity is a responsibility rather than a slogan, warning that division weakens the country and deepens injustice.
He criticised what he described as the erosion of democratic practices and concentration of power over the past decade, alleging that citizens were deprived of their voting rights through flawed elections.
“When people lose their right to vote, they lose their voice,” he said, referring to the elections of 2014, 2018 and 2024.
He said that misuse of state institutions, lack of accountability and suppression of dissent have undermined democratic norms and public confidence.
Calling for ethical leadership, Shafiqur Rahman said politics without morality leads to oppression. “A leader is not a ruler, but a servant of the people,” he said, adding that leadership must be based on honesty, justice and responsibility rather than personal or partisan interests.
He outlined a vision for Bangladesh centred on honesty, unity, justice, competence and employment, saying these values must replace corruption, extortion and discrimination.
“We must say yes to honesty and justice, and no to corruption and oppression,” he added.
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman emphasised the need for reforms in education, judiciary and economy. He said the education system should be modern, value-based and aligned with technological advancement to prepare young people for global competition.
“Education must be based on ethics and grounded in technology. Today, the world relies heavily on technology-driven education, from which we are deprived. We want to shape our children’s hands into those of skilled craftsmen and provide them with real work opportunities. We do not want to hand them unemployment allowances,” he said.
Speaking on judicial reform, he said justice must be impartial and accessible, warning that a nation cannot progress if people lose faith in the justice system.
“Only when justice is firmly established in society can we build the Bangladesh we aspire to. Otherwise, it will be impossible to curb tyranny and corruption. Therefore, the judiciary must be thoroughly restructured, and only honest, competent, and committed individuals should be seated on the benches of justice,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of economic restructuring, particularly in the banking sector, to create an investment-friendly environment and generate employment. “Our business environment must be investment-friendly. Only then we can generate employment and reduce unemployment,” he said.
Addressing social issues, Shafiqur Rahman said women’s safety and dignity are essential for national progress. “A society that fails to protect women can never truly advance,” he said, pledging equal opportunities and meaningful participation of women in all sectors.
He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of religious and ethnic minorities, saying all citizens must feel secure regardless of faith or background.
“Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians—all are citizens of this country, and their rights will be safeguarded,” he said.
On foreign policy, Shafiqur Rahman said Bangladesh would pursue balanced diplomacy based on mutual respect while protecting national sovereignty.
He also highlighted the challenges of climate change and reiterated continued humanitarian efforts for Rohingya refugees alongside diplomatic initiatives for their safe repatriation.
On international and climate issues, Shafiqur Rahman said they will build relationships with other countries on the basis of equal respect, while honoring the territorial integrity of all nations and prioritising friendship.
“Our national interests, dignity, and development goals will guide our international engagements,” he said.
He added that they will take all possible measures to address global development challenges, particularly climate change. Rahman also emphasised diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe return of Rohingyas to their homeland.
The Jamaat chief praised expatriate workers for their role in the July uprising, saying, “Even from thousands of miles away, you played a vital role and endured hardships. You have already made history by exercising your voting rights. Without your active participation, our vision of a new Bangladesh will remain incomplete.”
He announced plans to hold volunteer representative elections to liaise with embassies and high commissions, advocating for expatriates’ rights and ensuring their voices are heard. “These representatives will safeguard your interests and enable effective participation in national development,” he said.
Shafiqur Rahman also emphasised proportional parliamentary representation for expatriates to strengthen their role in shaping a prosperous and inclusive Bangladesh, calling on them to actively contribute to the nation’s democratic future.
Concluding his address, Shafiqur Rahman urged voters to exercise their democratic rights responsibly in the upcoming election. “The ballot is not just a vote; it is a trust,” he said, calling on citizens to support honest and capable leadership.
“Our future depends on the choices we make today,” he said, adding, “Let us unite; reject injustice and work together to build a Bangladesh based on dignity, justice and hope.”