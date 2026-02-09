Jamaat ameer outlines vision for honest, inclusive governance

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman in his election address to the nation called for national unity, moral renewal and ethical leadership to guide Bangladesh toward a just, democratic and prosperous future, saying the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election is a critical opportunity to restore public trust and reshape the country’s political direction.

In the address broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar, Shafiqur Rahman highlighted the pivotal role of youth, women, and expatriates in shaping a new Bangladesh, and outlined reforms in education, judiciary, economy, and governance to restore public trust and promote inclusive development.

The Jamaat chief said his remarks were not intended as a routine political speech but as a reflection on the nation’s future. “I want to speak from the heart about issues that concern not only this generation, but future generations of Bangladesh—Muslims and non-Muslims alike,” he said.

At the beginning of the speech, Jamaat ameer paid tribute to the martyrs of the July uprising and the Liberation War, offering prayers for those who were injured during the movement.

Describing July as a collective outcry against injustice, he said people from all walks of life came together in unity. “We do not want another July. We want a Bangladesh where citizens never have to take to the streets to demand their rights,” he said.