Sramik Dal’s rally underway at Naya Paltan with huge turnout

A rally of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP, has begun in front of the party’s Naya Paltan central office with the participation of thousands of its leaders, activists and workers to mark May Day.

The rally formally began at around 2:12pm on Thursday with a recitation from the holy Quran.

Leaders and activists from Sramik Dal’s Dhaka South and North city units, as well as those from districts adjoining Dhaka, joined the rally wearing red caps.

Carrying national and party flags, banners, festoons and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their different rights, they started arriving at the rally venue since morning.

Even during a spell of rain that began around 12:30pm, the Sramik Dal leaders and activists did not leave the venue.