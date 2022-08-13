PM works hard to overcome impacts of global crisis: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said these while addressing a discussion, organised by Mohila Sramik League at Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on the occasion of National Mourning Day, as the chief guest.

Referring to BNP's agitation, he said, there was no protest to overthrow the government in France, the United States, Germany and Japan centering the (current) crisis.

"We wanted cooperation (to deal with the crisis). The whole world has extended its hand of cooperation whereas they (BNP leaders) are hatching conspiracies to oust the government in Bangladesh," he added.

About BNP's activities in the country, the prime minister had said that if they (BNP leaders) want to bring out processions, they can, he continued.