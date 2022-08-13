PM works hard to overcome impacts of global crisis: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said these while addressing a discussion, organised by Mohila Sramik League at Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on the occasion of National Mourning Day, as the chief guest.
Referring to BNP's agitation, he said, there was no protest to overthrow the government in France, the United States, Germany and Japan centering the (current) crisis.
"We wanted cooperation (to deal with the crisis). The whole world has extended its hand of cooperation whereas they (BNP leaders) are hatching conspiracies to oust the government in Bangladesh," he added.
About BNP's activities in the country, the prime minister had said that if they (BNP leaders) want to bring out processions, they can, he continued.
But, when they managed to hold processions and gatherings, they started saying that the government is allowing processions coming under foreign pressure, Quader said.
"We do not bow down to foreign powers. Sheikh Hasina is not a person to bow. We do not bow down to anyone," he added.
Warning BNP leaders and workers against arson terrorism in the country he said, "Don't play with fire. I urge you to hold programmes peacefully. If you want to come down (in the streets) with arson terrorism, then the people will resist it with a befitting reply."
The resistance of the people will turn into a tsunami, he cautioned and urged party leaders and workers to be moderate in conducts and delivering speeches.
"It is not the right time to talk irresponsibly. You have to stand by the people," he added.
Referring to the brutal murder of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the minister questioned who had sent Bangabandhu's killers safely to Thailand.
Ziaur Rahman sent the killers to other countries, rewarded them with jobs, he added.
Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad's Indemnity Ordinance, which was turned into an act in parliament by Ziaur Rahman through the Fifth Amendment, was promulgated so that Bangabandhu's murderers could not be prosecuted. This history should not be forgotten, he said.
"BNP is not our enemy. But, again history says that they are the ones who had created enmity with us frequently," he added.
