BNP's associate bodies reschedule 6 youth rallies

BNP’s three associate bodies have rescheduled their planned “Youth Rally” in six districts to avoid chaos as the ruling party’s youth wing Jubo League announced a counter programme.

Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku came up with the announcement at a press conference arranged by Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

He said they announced on 2 June to arrange six youth rallies—on 11 June in Chattogram, in Bogura on 17 June, in Khulna on 7 July, in Barishal on 15 July in Sylhet on 22 July and in Dhaka on 29 July—peacefully to drum up the young generation’s support for their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a caretaker government.