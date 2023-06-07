BNP's associate bodies reschedule 6 youth rallies

BNP’s three associate bodies have rescheduled their planned “Youth Rally” in six districts to avoid chaos as the ruling party’s youth wing Jubo League announced a counter programme.
Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku came up with the announcement at a press conference arranged by Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.
He said they announced on 2 June to arrange six youth rallies—on 11 June in Chattogram, in Bogura on 17 June, in Khulna on 7 July, in Barishal on 15 July in Sylhet on 22 July and in Dhaka on 29 July—peacefully to drum up the young generation’s support for their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a caretaker government.
“But we’ve got shocked as Awami Jubo League called a counter programme two days later. We think the announcement of the counter programmes on the same date and at the same place by Jubo League is a provocation and an evil attempt to create chaos,” the Jubo Dal president said.
Claiming that Jubo Dal always believes in liberal and democratic politics he said, they have decided to reschedule their progamme to make it a success peacefully avoiding any confrontation.
As per the fresh schedules, Tuku said they will now hold the youth rally in Chattogram on 14 June, in Bogura on 19 June, in Barishal on 24 June, in Sylhet on 9 July, in Khulna on 17 July and in Dhaka on 22 July.
He alleged that Awami League and its associate bodies have been doing politics resorting to violence and anarchy since their inception. “Indulging in enforced disappearances, murders, assaults, lawsuits to suppress the voice of the oppositions are their natural habits.”
Tuku said the Jubo League came up with the counter programme two days after the announcement of their peaceful youth rally only to create anarchy in the country as the current government has destroyed all political norms and culture.
“They could have given their programme on different days. We’re in a movement for democracy, and we believe in peaceful politics. That is why we're rescheduling our programme,” he observed.
Earlier on 2 June, Tuku said they would arrange the youth rally in six districts with a slogan “Let the young generation vote, fight for votes” to unite the youth on the streets to restore democracy and the voting rights of the people.