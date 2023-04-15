Jahangir said he'll contest 'if people want' after failing to get AL ticket

After failing to get Awami League ticket for Gazipur city corporation’s mayor election, the former mayor Jahangir Alam-- who was suspended from mayor post-- has said he would take part in the election if people want him.

Jahangir expressed his frustration as AL did not nominate him for the mayoral post.

Gazipur city AL’s president Ajmat Ullah Khan got the ruling party nomination. A total of 17 persons sought AL’s nomination for mayoral post in the city but the ruling party picked experienced Ajmat Ullah in a decision taken on Saturday.