Jahangir said he'll contest 'if people want' after failing to get AL ticket

After failing to get Awami League ticket for Gazipur city corporation’s mayor election, the former mayor Jahangir Alam-- who was suspended from mayor post-- has said he would take part in the election if people want him.
Jahangir expressed his frustration as AL did not nominate him for the mayoral post.
Gazipur city AL’s president Ajmat Ullah Khan got the ruling party nomination. A total of 17 persons sought AL’s nomination for mayoral post in the city but the ruling party picked experienced Ajmat Ullah in a decision taken on Saturday.
During a visit to Jahangir Alam’s residence in Gazipur’s Choedana area this afternoon, only a handful of people were seen there. They looked dejected hearing the news. Many of them said they did not expect Jahangir would fail to get the party ticket.
Asked if he would contest the mayoral election, Jahangir said, “As I do politics, I will do what people want from me. If the citizens and voters want me, I will not let them down. I will contest if they want.”
Jahangir said he has been doing politics his whole life for sake of people and he can even sacrifice his life for the people.
“I’ve seen tears in the eyes of the citizens. They loved me. From that ground, I would not let them down,” Jahangir added.
According to district election office, Gazipur city has 11,84,363 voters in 57 wards.
The election to Gazipur City Corporation is scheduled to be held on 25 May.