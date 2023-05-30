Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader Tuesday said BNP has started getting irritated with the rise in the country's remittance inflow.

"The anger of BNP starts as the remittance inflow has gone up," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is repeatedly giving statements purposively about the increase in the country's remittance flow from the US.

He said it is very normal that those, who only look at their foreign masters asking them to impose sanctions on the country and its people, will not be able to tolerate the good news of remittance inflow in any way.

"The remittance flow has increased due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's timely decision to provide 2.5 per cent incentive on remittances sent by expatriates," he added.