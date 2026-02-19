Awami league offices ‘opened’ in 8 more districts

Noakhali: An elderly man and 30–35 leaders of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) broke the lock and entered the district Awami League office at Town Hall mor in Noakhali town at 8:00 am yesterday, Wednesday.

A related video shows them chanting slogans, hanging a banner inside the office, and then leaving. Sudharam police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Towhidul Islam, stated that police detained five individuals in connection with the incident.

Narayanganj: At around 2:00 pm yesterday, Wednesday, five to seven individuals hung a banner and chanted slogans in front of the district and metropolitan Awami League office in the no 2 Railgate area of the city.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists removed the banner shortly afterwards.