Awami league offices ‘opened’ in 8 more districts
Offices of the Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned by the interim government, have reportedly been ‘opened’ in at least eight more districts across the country.
In several cases, individuals merely hung banners in front of the premises. From Monday to Wednesday, reports indicate that Awami League offices were opened at 12 locations in at least 10 districts.
Noakhali: An elderly man and 30–35 leaders of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) broke the lock and entered the district Awami League office at Town Hall mor in Noakhali town at 8:00 am yesterday, Wednesday.
A related video shows them chanting slogans, hanging a banner inside the office, and then leaving. Sudharam police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Towhidul Islam, stated that police detained five individuals in connection with the incident.
Narayanganj: At around 2:00 pm yesterday, Wednesday, five to seven individuals hung a banner and chanted slogans in front of the district and metropolitan Awami League office in the no 2 Railgate area of the city.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists removed the banner shortly afterwards.
Shariatpur: On Wednesday morning, 15–20 individuals wearing masks and helmets hoisted the national flag in front of the district Awami League office at Palong Bazar in the town.
They then entered the premises chanting “Joy Bangla” and hung portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina before leaving. A district Awami League leader said that some of their activists carried out the act, although it was not a party decision.
Chattogram: Individuals installed a party identification signboard at the Chattogram city Awami League office.
Two related videos circulated on social media yesterday, Wednesday morning. Officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, Md Aftab Uddin, said police are attempting to arrest those involved.
Earlier, individuals had installed a similar signboard at the party’s north district office.
Kurigram: On Wednesday morning, individuals hung a banner and hoisted the national flag at the site of the demolished district Awami League office.
At noon, leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination student movement dismantled the fencing at the location.
Barguna, Habiganj and Rajbari: At various times on Wednesday in these three districts, individuals hoisted the national flag, hung banners or displayed portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina at district Awami League offices.