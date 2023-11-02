Passenger bus set on fire in Uttara 

He also stated that two units of the fire service promptly responded to the report of the bus being set on fire and successfully extinguished the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Today, Thursday, marks the last day of the three-day blockade called by Bangladesh Nationalist Party to press home its demand of resignation of the government and holding the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections under a non-partisan government.

Clashes, attacks, vandalism and vehicles were torched in different parts of the country during the last two days of blockade.