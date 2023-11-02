Passenger bus set on fire in Uttara 

Miscreants set fire to a passenger bus in the capital's Uttara area on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred under the flyover in Uttara's Azampur area at around 7:00 am on Thursday. This was reported from the control room of the fire service.
Rashed bin Khaled, the officer in charge of the fire service control room, informed Prothom Alo that a bus named "Paristhan Paribahan" was set on fire.
He also stated that two units of the fire service promptly responded to the report of the bus being set on fire and successfully extinguished the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.
Today, Thursday, marks the last day of the three-day blockade called by Bangladesh Nationalist Party to press home its demand of resignation of the government and holding the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections under a non-partisan government.
Clashes, attacks, vandalism and vehicles were torched in different parts of the country during the last two days of blockade.
BNP called for a morning to evening hartal across the country on Sunday after the attacks and clashes surrounding the party’s grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October.
BNP is conducting an all-out blockade programme on roads, railways and waterways for three consecutive days starting on Tuesday.
After three consecutive days of blockade, BNP is likely to announce further programmes today, Thursday.