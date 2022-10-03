Politics

Khaleda Zia to lead 'simultaneous movement' to oust govt: Fakhrul

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP holds dialogue with Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, the 'simultaneous movement' to oust the government will be held under the leadership of Khaleda Zia.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam was speaking Monday afternoon after holding a dialogue with Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan of the capital.

When asked who will be in the main leadership of BNP's simultaneous movement this time, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "We formed this with everyone's united efforts during the ongoing movement. We have already announced that Begum Khaleda Zia is our leader and in her absence acting chairman Tarique Rahman is our (BNP's) leader."

Earlier in the day, the dialogue took place at the Gulshan office from 11:00 in the morning till 12:00 noon. Speaking to journalists after the dialogue, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "We held discussions with Jatiya Party under the leadership of Mustafa Jamal Haider, about the points of the mass movement. The common points of our demands are that this government must resign, the parliament must be abolished, power must be handed over to a caretaker or interim government, a new election commission must be formed, a neutral election be held, and Begum Khaleda Zia and other leaders and activists must be released."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We have agreed upon holding a simultaneous movement on these demands. We will start this after holding discussion with all political parties."

Jatiya Party chairman later Mustafa Jamal Haider said, "Our aim is to unite everyone, A-Z. With Allah's blessings, we have advanced considerably. We have successfully held discussions with all anti-Awami League political parties. I believe that this unified struggle will meet with success."

BNP kicked off its second phase of dialogue yesterday, Sunday, holding talks with Bangladesh Kalyan Party, an ally of the 20-Party alliance. On Monday evening Mirza Fakhrul Islam will hold dialogue with the LDP chairman Oli Ahmed.

A delegation headed by Mustafa Jamal Haider took part in the dialogue. The delegation also included acting secretary general Ahsan Habib, presidium member Nawab Ali Abbas, Maulana Ruhul Amin, Selim, central leader Hannan Ahmed Khan, ASM Shameem, Kazi Md Nazrul and Golam Mustafa. The BNP secretary general was accompanied by standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan.

The BNP secretary general said that after finishing the second phase of talks with all anti-government political parties, BNP would launch the simultaneous movement.

