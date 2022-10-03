Khaleda Zia to lead 'simultaneous movement' to oust govt: Fakhrul

Earlier in the day, the dialogue took place at the Gulshan office from 11:00 in the morning till 12:00 noon. Speaking to journalists after the dialogue, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "We held discussions with Jatiya Party under the leadership of Mustafa Jamal Haider, about the points of the mass movement. The common points of our demands are that this government must resign, the parliament must be abolished, power must be handed over to a caretaker or interim government, a new election commission must be formed, a neutral election be held, and Begum Khaleda Zia and other leaders and activists must be released."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We have agreed upon holding a simultaneous movement on these demands. We will start this after holding discussion with all political parties."

Jatiya Party chairman later Mustafa Jamal Haider said, "Our aim is to unite everyone, A-Z. With Allah's blessings, we have advanced considerably. We have successfully held discussions with all anti-Awami League political parties. I believe that this unified struggle will meet with success."

BNP kicked off its second phase of dialogue yesterday, Sunday, holding talks with Bangladesh Kalyan Party, an ally of the 20-Party alliance. On Monday evening Mirza Fakhrul Islam will hold dialogue with the LDP chairman Oli Ahmed.