Home minister Salahuddin clarifies party stance on ‘July National Charter’

Amid ongoing debate over the ‘July National Charter’ and following his oath as a member of the Constitutional Reform Council, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has clarified his party’s position on the issue.

He said the BNP embraces every word and letter of the July National Charter and remains committed to its implementation.

At the same time, he noted that beyond this pledge, the party will also implement the promises outlined in its election manifestos for which it has received the people’s mandate.