We don’t see any obstacle to hold elections in Feb: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not see any barrier in holding the elections in the coming February, party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said on Friday.
He said this to the media after a meeting with the director general of Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasah in Hathazari of Chattogram this afternoon.
“We don’t see any impediment in holding the election in February. Since we don’t see any obstruction, that is why there is no reason to worry about the possibility that the election could not be held,” he said.
The senior BNP leader further said they had been waiting for the government to come up with a clear statement on the matter and advise the election commission accordingly.
Another standing committee member of the BNP, Salahuddin Ahmed told the newspersons that BNP has been completing all the processes required to implement the July National Charter.
He, however, stated that they have different opinions about 51 out of 826 recommendations.
Earlier in the day, the two BNP leaders prayed for salvation of the departed souls of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Maulana Shah Ahmed Shafi and Zunaid Babunagarai.
Later, they paid a courtesy call on the Madrasah DG Mufti Khalil Ahmed Kashemi and Shaikhul Hadis Sheikh Ahmed.
After attending the Juma prayers at Hathazari Madrasah, the two senior BNP leaders had their lunch there. They later set off for Babunagar Al-Jamiyatul Islamia Azizul Ulum Madrasah in Fatikchhari of Chattogram, to meet Hefazat-e-Islam’s Ameer, Maulana Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari.
The two members of the BNP’s standing committee were accompanied by Mir Helal Uddin, Assistant Organising Secretary for the Chattogram Division; Nur Mohammad and Sarwar Alamgir from the now-dissolved Chattogram North District BNP committee; Helal Uddin, Member Secretary of the South District BNP; Kazi Saiful Islam, President of JASAS Chattogram North; and Azim Ullah Bahar, Convenor of BNP's Fatikchhari unit, among others.
BNP leaders stated that the visit to Hathazari Madrasah was a courtesy call on behalf of the party’s Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
While officially described as a goodwill visit, BNP sources confirmed that the party sought support and cooperation from Hefazat leaders and Islamic scholars ahead of the upcoming national election.
Earlier, on 20 July, during the “July March to Rebuild the Nation” rally in Chattogram, National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders, including the party’s Convenor Nahid Islam, visited Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Muinul Islam Madrasah in Hathazari for a courtesy meeting with its teachers and students.
Nahid Islam was joined by the party’s chief organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam, Chattogram coordinator Zobairul Arif, and others.
The delegation also visited the graves of former Hefazat Ameers Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi and Junaid Babunagari.