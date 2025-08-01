We don’t see any obstacle to hold elections in Feb: Nazrul Islam Khan

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not see any barrier in holding the elections in the coming February, party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said on Friday.

He said this to the media after a meeting with the director general of Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasah in Hathazari of Chattogram this afternoon.

“We don’t see any impediment in holding the election in February. Since we don’t see any obstruction, that is why there is no reason to worry about the possibility that the election could not be held,” he said.