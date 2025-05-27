BNP disappointed as govt fails to declare election roadmap
BNP has expressed its disappointment over the government’s failure to make any clear announcement regarding the national election, even after the meeting between the chief adviser and leaders of political parties. The party has called for the immediate announcement of a specific roadmap to form a national parliament through a free and fair election by December.
If not, BNP warned, it will be difficult for them to maintain their cooperation with the government. The party also said, the statement issued by the advisory council after the meeting between the political parties and the chief advisor, was unclear and confusing. Basically, weakness and a lack of neutrality in running the government had given rise to apprehensions in the public mind.
BNP leaders made these observations in the afternoon today, Tuesday, at an emergency press briefing held at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.
BNP's standing committee chairman Khandakar Musharraf Hussain read out the written statement at the media briefing. He said, a stir was created all over the country centering news that the chief advisor of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, was wanting to relinquish his duties. At that point the head of the interim government met with BNP and other political parties and organisations. BNP was disappointed that the statement made by the chief advisor's press secretary regarding the meeting with political parties, did not offer any specific roadmap concerning the election.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said that since reforms are an ongoing process, both the reforms and election processes can proceed simultaneously. At the same time, the trial of fallen fascist forces and individuals , that is, parties and persons accused of crimes against humanity, will also continue.
He noted that the government’s claim that the normal working environment has been disrupted is, in fact, a result of the government’s own actions.
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf said that the statement from the advisory council mentioned that government operations are being made impossible due to the instigation of defeated forces and as part of a foreign conspiracy. "We believe that the only way to stop the provocation of defeated forces and foreign conspiracies is through a fair and impartial national election as soon as possible. Therefore, there is no alternative to immediately announcing a specific roadmap for the election," he said.
He further emphasised that a broader national unity against fascism was essential to maintain stability in the country, advance the processes of election, justice, and reforms, and to prevent the return of autocracy once and for all.
He also expressed hope that the government would not delay any further in arranging for Ishraque Hossain to take oath as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.
Other BNP standing committee members present at the press briefing included Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selina Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, and Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.