BNP disappointed as govt fails to declare election roadmap

BNP leaders made these observations in the afternoon today, Tuesday, at an emergency press briefing held at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

BNP's standing committee chairman Khandakar Musharraf Hussain read out the written statement at the media briefing. He said, a stir was created all over the country centering news that the chief advisor of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, was wanting to relinquish his duties. At that point the head of the interim government met with BNP and other political parties and organisations. BNP was disappointed that the statement made by the chief advisor's press secretary regarding the meeting with political parties, did not offer any specific roadmap concerning the election.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said that since reforms are an ongoing process, both the reforms and election processes can proceed simultaneously. At the same time, the trial of fallen fascist forces and individuals , that is, parties and persons accused of crimes against humanity, will also continue.

He noted that the government’s claim that the normal working environment has been disrupted is, in fact, a result of the government’s own actions.