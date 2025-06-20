New party launched under 2 former army officers, Selim Pradhan chief adviser

A new political party, the Bangladesh Republic Party (BRP), has been launched under the leadership of two former military officers, with several other former personnel from the armed forces holding key positions in the party.

Selim Pradhan, who came to prominence six years ago after being arrested in an online casino crackdown, has been made the party’s chief adviser.

The formal announcement of the party was made at the Central Shaheed Minar on Friday afternoon. The names of the central committee members were read out by Sanjida Khan Dipti, mother of martyred Anas, who was killed during the July people’s uprising.

Lt. Com. (retd.) Md Mehedi Hasan has been made the president of the newly launched party while Maj. (Retd.) Md Rajibul Hasan as general secretary, Md Selim Pradhan chief adviser, Sayeed Ali Sikdar senior vice‑president, Cap. (retd.) Shafiqul Islam, Lt. Col. (retd.) Imran, Md Ayaz Ahmed, Advocate Nasir Uddin, and Md Bayezid were made vice‑presidents.