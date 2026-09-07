Posters banned again in local elections, social media campaigning permitted

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a code of conduct ahead of the local government elections. Separate codes have been issued for elections to city corporations, district councils, upazila parishads, municipalities and union parishads. Although separate, the codes are largely identical.

The upcoming local government elections will be non-partisan. The EC has therefore formulated new codes of conduct for the elections. Although the election schedule has not yet been finalised, the commission has begun preparations.

Issuing the codes is part of that process. The gazette notifications of these codes of conduct were published on 6 September.