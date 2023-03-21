People will not vote for BNP at foreigners' advice : Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said the country's people will not vote for BNP responding to the urge of foreigners, reports BSS.

"No matter how much the BNP complains, the people of Bangladesh will not vote for the party responding to the call of foreigners," he told triennial conference of Awami Jubo League's ward-5 units of Banshal and Kotwali in Dhaka city.