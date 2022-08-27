Politics

JS goes into 19th session Sunday

BSS
Dhaka
The 19th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 5 pm tomorrow.

President Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.

According to the Parliament Secretariat officials, the session would continue for three to five working days as it has been convened for a short time to meet the constitutional obligation of calling JS session within 60 days since the end of the last session.

However, some important bills would be placed and passed in the JS during this short session, they said.

Earlier, the eighteenth session of 11th parliament and budget session for 2022-23 fiscal year (FY) was prorogued on 30 June.

The session began on 5 June following all the necessary health guidelines amid the fourth wave of the Corona pandemic and continued for 20 working days.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kalam placed a budget of Taka 6,78,064 crore for 2022-23 FY, which was passed on 30 June.

Apart from passing the budget, four bills were passed in the House during the 18th session of the JS.

