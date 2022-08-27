JS goes into 19th session Sunday

However, some important bills would be placed and passed in the JS during this short session, they said.
Earlier, the eighteenth session of 11th parliament and budget session for 2022-23 fiscal year (FY) was prorogued on 30 June.
The session began on 5 June following all the necessary health guidelines amid the fourth wave of the Corona pandemic and continued for 20 working days.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kalam placed a budget of Taka 6,78,064 crore for 2022-23 FY, which was passed on 30 June.
Apart from passing the budget, four bills were passed in the House during the 18th session of the JS.