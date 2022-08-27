JS goes into 19th session Sunday

The 19th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 5 pm tomorrow.

President Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.

According to the Parliament Secretariat officials, the session would continue for three to five working days as it has been convened for a short time to meet the constitutional obligation of calling JS session within 60 days since the end of the last session.