Govt unaware of EC’s announcement of UP election dates: Mir Shahe Alam

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Mir Shahe Alam has said that the government is unaware of the announcement of dates for the Union Parishad (UP) elections.

The state minister made the remarks while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat this morning, Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said that the Union Parishad elections would be held in seven phases.