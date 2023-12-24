Non-cooperation: BNP announces 3-day programme to distribute leaflets

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party announced fresh programme on vote boycott and non-cooperation movement as they will run public campaigns and distribute leaflets from Tuesday to Thursday.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press conference on Sunday.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this programme will be observed to press one-point demand of the resignation of "illegal Awami League government" and restoration of election-time neutral caretaker government, vote boycott and non-cooperation movement.
At the press conference, the senior BNP leader also stated, "This night-time vote robbing government is looking for an exit internally and they are crying for help, but people of Bangladesh have rejected their call."
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi expressed that the election-drama that is going to be staged on 7 January is no election at all. Candidates of all 300 seats are from boat and under the will of Sheikh Hasina. Awami League is staging drama and strange mockery of election.
All dummy candidates, independent candidates, rivals and boat candidates are getting mixed up. The poll results have already been fixed, and an announcement will be made on 7 January only, he added.
It has also been fixed which candidates will get how many votes at which centre, the BNP leader claimed.
Therefore the government that does not protect rights and dignity of the people must not be cooperated and the 7 January election must be boycotted, and the road to establish democracy must be opened in the country, Rizvi added.