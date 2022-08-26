BNP's only goal to oust govt: Mirza Fakhrul

Speaking at a discussion marking national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s 46th death anniversary, the BNP leader urged the people to be imbued with the rebellious spirit of the national poet and come forward with the goal of restoring democray.
"Let us remember him (Nazrul) anew now and move forward upholding his spirit. This should be our pledge on this day," he said.
Jatiyatabadi Sangskritik Foundation arranged the programme titled “The Politics of Nazrul-the politics of Bangladesh” at the Jatiya Press Club. Describing Nazrul as a "poet of world humanity", Fakhrul said, his poetry has always inspired the exploited and oppressed people to wake up.
"Kazi Nazrul Islam is more relevant in today's context to inspire people to fight against injustice, despotism, torture and oppression. When my brother Noor-e-Alam was shot dead in Bhola or when my brother Ilias Ali was made disappeared and all our leaders and activists were tortured and when we see our leader Begum Khaleda Zia was unfairly jailed, Nazrul Islam seems more relevant to me," he observed.