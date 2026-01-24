Election campaign heats up as BNP, Jamaat face off
After nearly 17 years, the country is heading towards a competitive national election. This electoral journey began in a calm atmosphere on Thursday, 22 January.
In the absence of the ousted Awami League, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami–led 10-party electoral alliance have emerged as the principal rival forces in this election.
However, from the very first day of campaigning, the two main contenders, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, have begun exchanging aggressive statements on several specific issues.
Only two days have passed since the start of the election campaign. An analysis of the statements made by senior leaders of BNP and Jamaat over Thursday and Friday clearly indicates that the intensity of mutual attacks is likely to increase in the coming days.
Following the mass uprising of 5 August 2024, the changed political context had already suggested that BNP and Jamaat would adopt increasingly opposing positions around the national election.
Current developments indicate that the situation is moving in that direction.
Notably, BNP has raised allegations against Jamaat concerning the party’s role during the 1971 Liberation War, the misuse of religion to mislead the public and alleged conspiracies involving “election engineering”.
From the very first day of campaigning, the two main contenders, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, have begun exchanging aggressive statements on several specific issues.
Counterattacks
Over the past two days, BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman addressed eight public rallies across Dhaka (including Bhashantek), Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, Bhairab, Narsingdi and Araihazar in Narayanganj.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman spoke at five public meetings in Mirpur, Dhaka, and in the northern districts of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur and Rangpur.
A comparative analysis of their speeches reveals clearly opposing positions.
Without naming Jamaat explicitly, Tarique Rahman criticised its role as an anti-independence force in 1971 and described promises of “tickets to heaven” made in the name of religion as shirk and kufr.
Without naming Jamaat explicitly, Tarique Rahman criticised its role as an anti-independence force in 1971 and described promises of “tickets to heaven” made in the name of religion as shirk and kufr.
He alleged that rival parties claim to advocate honest governance while engaging in dishonest practices themselves and deceiving people by exploiting religious sentiment.
He repeatedly warned of conspiracies to rig the election, including the snatching of postal ballots and vote manipulation through the collection of National Identity (NID) details and mobile phone numbers.
On Friday, this verbal confrontation took on a new dimension. At an election rally in Khulna, Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Parwar described the election as a “constitutional jihad to establish Islamic values”.
He stated, “Wars were once fought with swords, bows and cannons. Now the battle is fought through the ballot.” Strongly criticising Tarique Rahman’s remarks, Golam Parwar said, “No Muslim can declare another Muslim a kafir… he has committed a grave offence.”
The solution for the country is for the election to take place and for it to be conducted peacefully and in a normal manner. Political debate and mutual criticism will exist, what matters is that they do not cross acceptable limits.Professor Mahbub Ullah, political analyst
He further remarked, “He has now become a great mufti… issuing fatwas from abroad about who is Muslim and who is not.”
Conversely, Jamaat has accused BNP of past corruption, land grabbing and extortion by its leaders and activists, both historically and in recent times, and of evolving into what it describes as a form of “neo-fascism”.
A particularly notable issue raised by both sides is that of “foreign domination”. BNP accuses Jamaat of allegiance to Pindi, a reference to Pakistan, while Jamaat accuses BNP of submitting to Delhi’s hegemony.
Taken together, alongside electoral rivalry, a new and direct confrontation has clearly emerged in the political arena. The verbal battle now centres on several key issues: the Liberation War, foreign influence, the use of religion, corruption, extortion, and allegations of “neo-fascism”.
Political analyst and University of Dhaka professor Mahbub Ullah described this as a matter of “political or ideological positioning”. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that in order to demonstrate their differences, parties inevitably raise such issues.
However, he warned that the real concern is whether these disputes could escalate into major conflict. As long as that does not happen, he suggested, the situation should be viewed as normal.
Professor Mahbub Ullah further stated, “The solution for the country is for the election to take place and for it to be conducted peacefully and in a normal manner. Political debate and mutual criticism will exist, what matters is that they do not cross acceptable limits.”
Beginning in Sylhet on Thursday and continuing through rallies in seven districts including Habiganj, BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman directly targeted Jamaat and its allies, declaring: “Not Delhi, not Pindi, nor any other country, Bangladesh comes first.”
He added that while some flee to Delhi and others to Pindi, BNP stands with the people of Bangladesh.
At the beginning of each of his speeches, Tarique Rahman strongly criticised the ousted Awami League for 15 years of enforced disappearances, killings, torture, the deprivation of voting rights and the laundering of national wealth abroad.
While this criticism was intense, he did not dwell on it for long. Instead, he quickly shifted focus to BNP’s future plans and what he described as current conspiracies by rival forces ahead of the election.
In his seven public rallies, Tarique Rahman addressed not only national political issues but also the specific local problems of each district.
In his speeches, Tarique Rahman made specific commitments related to development, including the introduction of a “family card”, a “farmer card”, canal excavation projects, and skills training for the unemployed. At every rally, he sought the direct support of the attending public.
One particularly notable feature of Tarique Rahman’s election rallies over the past two days has been his spontaneous, direct interactions from the stage with people from different professions and social groups. This was especially striking at the Bhashantek rally yesterday, Friday.
Political observers have described this approach as innovative and theatrical. Through these interactions, the rallies are effectively brought to life, while efforts are made to strengthen a direct connection with ordinary citizens, an approach that may prove effective in the electoral arena.
In contrast, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman criticised BNP’s proposed “family card” as a form of “charitable handout”, suggesting at a rally in Mirpur on Thursday that it could become a source of extortion and looting.
Jamaat has accused BNP of past corruption, land grabbing and extortion by its leaders and activists, both historically and in recent times, and of evolving into what it describes as a form of “neo-fascism”.
Referring specifically to the proposed allowance of 2,000 taka under the family card scheme, the Jamaat Ameer stated unequivocally, “We do not want to insult people by placing such charitable handouts in their hands.”
However, at a rally in Panchagarh yesterday, Friday, Shafiqur Rahman presented a contrasting vision to BNP’s proposed eight social welfare cards. He stated, “Brother, we have no cards. You, all brothers and sisters, are our card. We want a card of love in your hearts.”
The Jamaat Ameer directly described the election as a “referendum”, emphasising the establishment of justice and the eradication of extortion.
On the issue of women’s dignity, Tarique Rahman spoke about ensuring women’s economic self-reliance, while Shafiqur Rahman placed the highest importance on their security and honour.
While Tarique Rahman criticised dependence on “Delhi, Pindi or any other country” in foreign policy, Shafiqur Rahman articulated his party’s position against what he termed “hegemonism”.
An analysis of Shafiqur Rahman’s speeches at five rallies over the past two days shows that he addressed both national politics and local issues in a clear and forceful manner.
In Mirpur, he highlighted specific local problems related to education, healthcare, infrastructure and the gas crisis, and promised solutions.
At the Panchagarh rally yesterday, Friday the Jamaat Ameer pledged to transform northern Bangladesh into a “capital of agriculture-based industry”.
Even before the official start of the election campaign, BNP accused Jamaat of deploying female activists to go door to door to mislead women voters, collect National Identity (NID) cards, and gather mobile phone numbers.
As a result, Jamaat’s female activists were blocked in several areas, and in some cases were attacked.
On Wednesday, the day before campaigning began, several female Jamaat activists were detained in Mirpur, within the Jamaat Ameer’s electoral constituency, following such allegations. Subsequent to this incident, attacks and clashes were reported.
The depth of Jamaat’s anger over this issue nationwide was reflected in Shafiqur Rahman’s speech in Mirpur.
Issuing a stern warning, he said, “We want to tell some friends: please do not ever provoke matters involving the honour of mothers. If you do, fire will be ignited.”
Another issue that stood out in the speeches of the BNP chairperson and the Jamaat Ameer over the past two days concerns the call for a ‘Yes’ vote in a referendum on the implementation of the July Charter.
On this issue, the Jamaat Ameer stated that those who do not want the decayed politics of the past 54 years and who seek fundamental political change are expected to vote ‘Yes’ in the referendum. By contrast, the BNP chairperson made no comment on this matter.
What has become clear in the first two days of campaigning is that, in the absence of the Awami League, the principal contest is now between two opposition camps.
BNP seeks to retain leadership through its emphasis on the Liberation War, nationalism, and the slogan “Bangladesh First”.
Meanwhile, Jamaat, along with the NSP and the 10-party electoral alliance, is challenging that leadership by promoting religious narratives, an anti-corruption stance, and a campaign against “hegemonism”.
Writer and political analyst Mohiuddin Ahmed described the mutual aggressive rhetoric of the two parties as a defining feature of the country’s politics.
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Friday he said, “One of the characteristics of our politics is hostility towards opposing views or political rivals. This intensifies during elections and often crosses the boundaries of decorum.”
Regarding allegations about Jamaat’s role in the Liberation War and the use of religion in politics, Mohiuddin Ahmed said, “Previously, it was the Awami League that made these accusations against Jamaat, at a time when Jamaat was in partnership with BNP. Now the Awami League is absent and BNP and Jamaat are rivals. As a result, Jamaat is being identified in this way again. BNP did not do this before, because Jamaat was not its rival at that time. Now that they are competitors, BNP is raising these questions.”