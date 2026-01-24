Election campaign heats up as BNP, Jamaat face off

After nearly 17 years, the country is heading towards a competitive national election. This electoral journey began in a calm atmosphere on Thursday, 22 January.

In the absence of the ousted Awami League, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami–led 10-party electoral alliance have emerged as the principal rival forces in this election.

However, from the very first day of campaigning, the two main contenders, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, have begun exchanging aggressive statements on several specific issues.

Only two days have passed since the start of the election campaign. An analysis of the statements made by senior leaders of BNP and Jamaat over Thursday and Friday clearly indicates that the intensity of mutual attacks is likely to increase in the coming days.