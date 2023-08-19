Raushan Ershad meets PM

Jatiya Party chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament Raushan Ershad today paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence, reports BSS.
During the meeting, the prime minister exchanged pleasantries and inquired about her physical condition, said PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.
Different issues including current political situation and the next general elections were discussed, he said.
The premier thanked the Jatiya Party for its constructive and positive role in strengthening parliamentary democracy.
The responsible role of other opposition parties in strengthening democracy and constitutional government was also discussed, Moon added.