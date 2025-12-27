Jamaat faces challenges over seat allocation as more parties show interest

Jamaat-e-Islami has yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with like-minded parties. Meanwhile, the party has begun discussions on seat-sharing with several additional parties.

According to party sources, talks are currently underway with the National Citizen Party (NCP), the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Bangladesh Labour Party.

Among these, the NCP is a newly formed party that emerged in the post–mass uprising period. The LDP, JSD and the Labour Party had until recently been partners of the BNP in joint movements.

However, following a breakdown in understanding with the BNP, these parties are now recalculating their political strategies.