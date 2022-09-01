JaPa seeks to make GM Quader leader of opposition in parliament

A delegation of JaPa led by the party's secretary general and a JP MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu submitted the letter to the speaker at the latter's office this evening.
"Opposition leader is sick for a long time, so she is unable to come to the parliament due to her sickness. The parliamentary party took the decision at a meeting where 23 out of 26 MPs were present and one MP telephoned his consent saying that he will sign the letter later," Chunnu said.
Earlier, the JaPa parliamentary party at a meeting at its office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban decided to make the change and send the decision to the speaker, Chunnu said.
Raushan is now under treatment at a hospital in Bangkok.