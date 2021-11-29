3 shot dead during clash in Thakurgaon

The injured were sent to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital where two others succumbed to their injuries.

With the death toll in Thakurgaon, at least eight people were killed and over 100 others injured as the 3rd phase of union parishad (UP) elections ended on Sunday afternoon amid sporadic violence and irregularities.

Violence was reported from different parts of the country, including Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Jashore and Khulna.

The first and second phases of UP elections were marred by violence and irregularities.

At least six people were killed and over 100 others injured in the 2nd phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections on 11 November.

Violence was reported from different parts of the country, including Narsingdi, Cox’s Bazar, Cumilla and Chattogram.

Three people were killed and a number of people were injured in the first phase of union parishad election that concluded with reports of sporadic violence and clashes on 20 September.