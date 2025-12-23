BNP allocates 4 seats to Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has allocated four parliamentary constituencies to its partner in the joint political movement, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, for the forthcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.
This information was disclosed today, Tuesday, at a press conference held at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan by the party’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
It was stated at the press conference that the four seats allocated by BNP to Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam are Sylhet-5, Brahmanbaria-2, Nilphamari-1 and Narayanganj-4.
Mirza Fakhrul said that Maulana Mohammad Ubaydullah Faruk, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam, will contest the election from the Sylhet-5 constituency.
The party’s vice president, Maulana Zunaid Al Habib, will be a candidate from Brahmanbaria-2. From Nilphamari-1, the election will be contested by Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam’s secretary general, Maulana Monzurul Islam Afendi.
In Narayanganj-4, the party’s central leader, Mufti Monir Hossain Kasemi, will stand as a candidate.
Referring to Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam as one of the country’s oldest political parties, the BNP secretary general said that the BNP will not field any candidates in these four constituencies.
Similarly, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam will not nominate candidates in other constituencies. In the four specified seats, candidates of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam will contest the election using their own party symbol, the ‘date palm tree’.
The press conference was attended, among others, by BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Maulana Mohammad Ubaydullah Faruk and secretary general Monzurul Islam Afendi.