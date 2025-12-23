BNP allocates 4 seats to Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has allocated four parliamentary constituencies to its partner in the joint political movement, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, for the forthcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

This information was disclosed today, Tuesday, at a press conference held at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan by the party’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

It was stated at the press conference that the four seats allocated by BNP to Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam are Sylhet-5, Brahmanbaria-2, Nilphamari-1 and Narayanganj-4.

Mirza Fakhrul said that Maulana Mohammad Ubaydullah Faruk, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam, will contest the election from the Sylhet-5 constituency.