Ousted justice joins Jamaat, sparking controversy: What were the allegations against him?

Former justice Syed Shahidur Rahman was among the 650 people from various walks of life who joined Jamaat-e-Islami last Tuesday. His decision to join the party has sparked debate, discussion and criticism on social media.

The controversy stems from the fact that Syed Shahidur Rahman was removed from office in 2004. He was the first judge in Bangladesh to be removed following an investigation by a Supreme Judicial Council formed in the country.

A Jamaat-e-Islami leader, who declined to be named, confirmed that the former justice Syed Shahidur Rahman and the person who recently joined the party are the same individual.