Awami Olama League faces unrest again

Unrest has entered Awami Olama League once again, with allegations of various irregularities including taking money for posts in the committee and other irregularities.

Before the formal committee has even been declared, rebellions have started in this organisation that supports the ruling Awami League. One faction has already held a press briefing, announcing its no-confidence in the declared committee.

A list of names of a partial committee of the Olama League has been making rounds on Facebook. This list indicates that Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has approved the committee. The committee includes 32 persons in various posts including Olama League president, executive president, general secretary and other posts. After this appeared on social media, many within Olama League reacted angrily. A faction held a press briefing and various allegations were made, including that money was taken to give posts in the committee.

The other faction denied the allegations. However, the conflict within the organisation has increased, along with allegations and counter allegations.