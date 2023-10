Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursady said that AL will hold a rally on 28 October at the south gate of National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in the city.

He told journalists after the funeral of Syed Abul Hossain at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Quader said, "We don't want to say anything about the venue of BNP's grand rally on 28 October." The police know that.