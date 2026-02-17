Tarique Rahman takes oath as PM, forms 50-member cabinet

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman, elder son of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and late Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, today formed the government with a 50-member cabinet as he took oath as the prime minister for his first time.

The cabinet members include 25 ministers and 24 state ministers.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Tarique Rahman and his new ministers at the open space of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex at 4:00 pm.

After the swearing-in, Tarique Rahman signed the oath of office and oath of secrecy.

The 25 ministers are: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khoshru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, Abu Jafar Md Zahid Hossain, Dr Khalilur Rahman (Technocrat), Abdul Awal Mintoo, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad, Mizanur Rahman Minu, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Zahir Uddin Swapon, Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid (Technocrat), Afroza Khanam Rita, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Asadul Habib Dulu, Md Asaduzzaman, Zakaria Taher, Dipen Dewan, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, Sarder Md Sakhawat Hossain, Fakir Mahbub Anam, and Sheikh Rabiul Alam.