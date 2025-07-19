Tarique Rahman urges all to stay vigilant to prevent rehabilitation of fascism

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has urged all to stay vigilant so that extremism or fascism does not get a chance to be rehabilitated in the country due to any wrong decision.

"The national election is imminent. Everyone must remain vigilant so that extremism or fascism does not get a chance to be rehabilitated due to any emotional or wrong decision,” he told a virtual memorial meeting.

The meeting was organised to commemorate the contribution of private university teachers and students and the martyrs in the mass uprising at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium this evening.

"People's verdict should be main thing to fulfill someone's political ambitions. If political rights cannot be ensured, the question arises whether it is possible for the interim government to hold elections.

Recently, some brutal incidents have taken place. These have questioned the capacity of the interim government in some areas,” he said.