Tarique Rahman urges all to stay vigilant to prevent rehabilitation of fascism
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has urged all to stay vigilant so that extremism or fascism does not get a chance to be rehabilitated in the country due to any wrong decision.
"The national election is imminent. Everyone must remain vigilant so that extremism or fascism does not get a chance to be rehabilitated due to any emotional or wrong decision,” he told a virtual memorial meeting.
The meeting was organised to commemorate the contribution of private university teachers and students and the martyrs in the mass uprising at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium this evening.
"People's verdict should be main thing to fulfill someone's political ambitions. If political rights cannot be ensured, the question arises whether it is possible for the interim government to hold elections.
Recently, some brutal incidents have taken place. These have questioned the capacity of the interim government in some areas,” he said.
The BNP acting chairman urged the interim government to play a more transparent and courageous role in controlling the current situation. “Only then the parties believing in democracy will always stand by you.”
Recalling the July uprising, Tarique Rahman said the martyrs of 2024 will also be remembered as like as martyrs of 1971.
“Although the quota reform movement started last year, after the 16th July it was no longer limited to only movement for quotas. The ultimate belief was that the fall of the mafia government was a matter of time. All democratic parties planned from that belief. This movement did not become known as a single-party movement,” he said.
Noting that he also criticised the quota system in 2014, Tarique Rahman said the brave martyrs in the mass uprising are the pride of the nation.