AL unveils names of nominated candidates

The ruling Awami League has started unveiling the names of nominated candidates who will be contesting the 12th parliamentary election.
AL secretary general Obaidul Quader was reading out the names at the party central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 4:00pm on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina spoke to the nomination aspirants at Ganabhaban.
Awami League finalised the list of nominees at the meetings of the party’s parliamentary board with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
A total of 3,362 aspirants collected the nomination forms of Awami League to contest the next election.
Accordion to the polls schedule, candidates will have until 30 November to file their nomination with the election commission and voting to the 12th parliamentary election will be held on 7 January.