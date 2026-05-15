NCP considering going it alone, but on what basis?

The government has not yet made a final decision on when the local government elections will be held. However, at a press conference on 5 May, Information and Broadcasting Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Zahed Ur Rahman, said the elections are expected to begin toward the end of this year.

NCP, formed out of the July uprising, took part in the 13th parliamentary election held last February as part of the 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. The party fielded candidates in 30 constituencies and won 6 seats. In addition, NCP candidates finished second in 17 constituencies, making them the closest rivals to the winning candidates from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The emergence of the Gen-Z-based NCP generated considerable optimism, but that enthusiasm did not translate into strong results at the ballot box. That also became a topic of speculation in international media. Even so, the party has begun preparing to contest the local government elections independently.

On 29 March, NCP announced party candidates for mayoral posts in five city corporations, including Dhaka South and Dhaka North City Corporations. Party leaders said candidates for the remaining city corporations would also be announced soon. Then, on 10 May, the party announced candidates for chairman and mayoral positions in 100 upazilas and municipalities. Another batch of candidates for 100 more upazilas and municipalities is scheduled to be announced on 20 May.